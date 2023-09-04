Dulquer Salmaan pens adorable birthday wish for wife Amaal

ANI

Mumbai, September 4

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Monday penned down an adorable birthday wish for his wife Amaal Salmaan.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, “Ammmmm !!” “Mammaaaaa !!!” The two most common sounds in our house. No matter how exhausted you are or how long your day has been you always find the energy for us. We've now celebrated you a dozen times. I see you growing each day but never changing who you are. You play so many roles in life effortlessly. Your quiet strength and your innate ability to nurture are what brings so many people into our lives. Thank you for always being you. Wishing you the happiest birthday Am ! I love you longtime!"

In the first picture, Dulquer and Amaal could be seen twinning in white outfits and posing at a picturesque location.

In another picture, Dulquer could be seen looking at his wife.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Soon after he shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Malavika Menon commented, "Happy birthday gorgeous." A fan wrote, "Made for each other. Your love , truly inspiring for others." "How adorable," a user wrote.

Dulquer and Amaal have been married since 2011 and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Meanwhile, Dulquer was recently seen in the web series "Guns & Gulaabs" alongside RajKummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah.

Helmed by Raj & DK the series streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

Apart from that, his recent theatrical release was "King of Kotha" which received decent responses from the audience.

#Dulquer Salmaan #Instagram #Mumbai