Dulquer Salmaan says, 'I can never become like my father, can never do his types of films'

Dulquer Salmaan has done films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

Dulquer Salmaan. File photo



IANS

Mumbai, August 22

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is the son of legendary actor Mammootty, said before joining this field, he always knew that he would never be able to become like his father and he can not do the same films as he does.

Dulquer is known for his versatility and is also known to do films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The actor is all geared up for the release of his next film 'King Of Kotha' which is releasing worldwide on August 24.

The actor shared about the film, seeing his father as his competitor and much more.

Talking about his father's legacy and work, Dulquer said: "I don't think of him as competition. Before I joined this field, I was very sure that I would never be able to become like him. The types of roles he does, I can not do them. I have made my own small place in the industry and I am very happy with that."

Talking about if he is calculating his career moves, the actor said: "I have never made any calculations with regards to my career. Whenever I get a good opportunity from any industry or any language, I try to do it. I don't want to limit myself to any one industry. I also enjoy working in different languages and industries and gaining experiences. Basically, my aim is to do good work."

Dulquer will now be seen in 'King Of Kotha' which is a Malayalam action thriller film and has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

The film is scheduled to release worldwide on August 24, during the festival of Onam.

