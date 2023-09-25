Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'King of Kotha' to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar

PTI

Kochi, September 25

Period action-drama "King of Kotha", headlined by Dulquer Salmaan, will have its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

The streaming platform shared the announcement on its official X page. It is yet to reveal the date of release of the big-budget Malayalam movie.

"The King makes his screen comeback soon. King of Kotha on Disney Plus Hotstar! @dulQuer @ritika_offl @Anikhaofficial_ @nylausha @Prasanna_actor," the Malayalam arm of Disney+ Hotstar said in a post on Sunday.

"King of Kotha" follows the story of an alcoholic gangster.

Produced by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, the film opened to mixed reviews upon its theatrical release on August 24 during the Onam festival.

It also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, and Gokul Suresh, among others.

#Dulquer Salmaan