Dulquer Salmaan talks about his inspiration, his father, renowned star Mammootty

Son of renowned star Mammootty, actor Dulquer Salmaan started his career as a business manager at a construction company in Dubai. However, his love for cinema and acting made him leave the job and follow in his father’s footsteps.

Talking about his inspiration, Dulquer says, “My father, Mammootty, is my greatest inspiration in the film industry. He was the one who supported me when I decided to shift careers to become an actor.”

In a time when remakes of songs and movies are a trend, Dulquer says, “I don’t believe in remakes. I feel that classics should be left untouched.”

#Dubai #Dulquer Salmaan