 'Dunki' earns Rs 211.13 crore in first weekend

'Dunki' earns Rs 211.13 crore in first weekend

'This festive season, your love has given us the best present of the year'

'Dunki' earns Rs 211.13 crore in first weekend

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki" has raised Rs 211.13 crore in gross box office collections. Photo: X/@RedChilliesEnt



PTI

Mumbai, December 25

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki" has raised Rs 211.13 crore in gross box office collections (GBOC) worldwide in its opening weekend, the makers on Monday said.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release on Thursday.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind "Dunki", shared the box office update on its official X page.

"This festive season, your love has given us the best present of the year!" the banner captioned the post, which also stated that the film had earned Rs 211.13 crore worldwide in GBOC.

"Dunki", based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

