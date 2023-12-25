'Dunki' earns Rs 211.13 crore in first weekend

Mumbai, December 25
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki" has raised Rs 211.13 crore in gross box office collections (GBOC) worldwide in its opening weekend, the makers on Monday said.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release on Thursday.
Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind "Dunki", shared the box office update on its official X page.
"This festive season, your love has given us the best present of the year!" the banner captioned the post, which also stated that the film had earned Rs 211.13 crore worldwide in GBOC.
"Dunki", based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.
The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
MP Cabinet expanded; Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers
Total strength of Cabinet has now gone up to 31, including C...
4 days after being detained at French airport, Romanian plane with 276 Indians leaves for India; 25 passengers seek asylum
Two others released and placed on assisted witness status
Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’
The Army chief later flew to the 25 Infantry division headqu...
WFI not suspended, activities stopped to spread confusion: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader accuses the Centre of spreading ‘false news’
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaks out for first time since INDIA meet, says he has no objection to Kharge’s projection as PM face
‘Having taken the initiative to bring parties opposed to BJP...