 'Dunki' release: 'No 1', say fans, come out with tears after watching movie; Vicky Kaushal is a treat to watch : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • 'Dunki' release: ‘No 1’, say fans, come out with tears after watching movie; Vicky Kaushal is a treat to watch

'Dunki' release: ‘No 1’, say fans, come out with tears after watching movie; Vicky Kaushal is a treat to watch

'Dunki' release: ‘No 1’, say fans, come out with tears after watching movie; Vicky Kaushal is a treat to watch

'Dunki' also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 21

Fans have desperately been waiting for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's film 'Dunki'.

As the movie released on Friday, massive crowds gathered outside Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, to watch the film's first show at 5.55 am.

Many got emotional after watching the movie.

"We have been preparing for this day for months. We are here from 2 am. We all are really excited for the film."

Another fan said, "It's Shah Rukh Khan's film. Who will not come to see his film? After waking up early in the morning, people might not come to watch other stars' movies but for Shah Rukh Khan's film, for sure. The sky is the limit for 'Dunki''s excitement. We have been waiting for SRK and Rajkumar Hirani's film for so long and finally, it's here."

'Dunki' also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as his best film.

"When I made 'Jawan', I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing 'Pathaan', many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with 'Pathaan', which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch 'Dunki' on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will also make you laugh," he said. With inputs from agencies

With inputs from agencies

#Mumbai #Vicky Kaushal


