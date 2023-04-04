Dwayne Johnson teams up with Disney for live-action remake of 'Moana'

ANI

Washington, April 4

Disney has teamed with Dwayne Johnson to develop a live-action remake of its 2016 animated musical sensation 'Moana'.

Johnson plans to return to the role of Maui, the demigod of the wind and sea. According to the Hollywood Reporter, he will produce via his Seven Bucks Productions along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

Beau Flynn will write the remake, along with Dana Ledoux Miller. The makers have not divulged any detail about the director.

"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength," said Johnson. "I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me." He shared this video on Instagram:

'Moana' took its inspiration from Polynesian myths as it told the story of a young woman who disobeys her father, the chief of an island that is dealing with an impending ecological disaster, and goes off on a quest to reunite a mystical relic with its owner, a goddess named Te Fiti. Along the way, she releases Maui from his island prison, is captured by a monstrous crab and finds the strength to become the chief her father believed she could be.

Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, will executive produce with Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co.

John Musker and Ron Clements directed the original movie, which had a story by Clements, Musker, Chris Williams, Don Hall, Pamela Ribon, Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell. Bush was the sole credited screenwriter.

