Dwayne Johnson's daughter 'refuses to believe' he's Maui from 'Moana'

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shared that his youngest daughter Tiana refused to believe that he voiced the character of Maui in the animation film Moana. The actor shared an adorable clip of himself enjoying a tea party with his four-year-old daughter Tiana.

“Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective,” Johnson, 50, wrote in the Instagram caption. “My ‘why’ becomes even more clear,” he added.

“She just turned four and probably won’t remember this, but I sure will.” The Jungle Cruise actor also revealed that his youngest daughter “refuses to believe that her daddy is actually Maui from one of her favorite @disneymovies, Moana!”

“She always says, ‘Daddy, you’re not Maui, you’re The Rock’,” he explained. In addition to Tiana, Johnson is also dad to daughter Jasmine, six, with wife Lauren Hashian, as well as daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

In April, the actor celebrated Tiana’s fourth birthday, marking the day with a sweet post shared on Instagram. “Big Easter/Tia’s birthday weekend,” Johnson wrote alongside a series of images of Tiana’s birthday festivities.

Johnson often shares footage on social media of his time at home with daughters. In March, the wrestler-turned-actor posted an adorable throwback video with Tiana in which he taught her to tell herself a variety of positive affirmations in honour of International Women’s Day. — IANS