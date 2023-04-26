 ‘Each show has helped me grow,’ says Tejaswi Prakash, who is in the news for her debut Marathi film, titled School, College & Life : The Tribune India

What took you so long to act in a Marathi film when you can speak Marathi?

Yes, I am a proud Maharastrian. But I was adamant that whenever I do a film in my mother tongue, the content of the film, my character and story should be strong. When I got a call from Rohit Shett’ys office, I was surprised.

Your Marathi film, Man Kasturi Re, released in 2022. So, how do you call Rohit Shetty’s film, School, College and Life, which released last week, your debut film in Marathi?

I consider the film which I signed first my debut film. In 2019, I got an offer from Rohit Shetty for his debut film in Marathi as a producer. But because of the pandemic, the shoot got delayed. So, according to me, School, College & Life is my debut film in Marathi and not Man Kasturi Re.

Are you content with your career graph so far?

Yes. I am very content. I have done all major shows of all the leading channels and played leading roles. What else could I have asked for? Each character, each show has helped me grow in life.

You don’t come from a filmy family. Was it a hurdle?

I was born and brought up in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). My dad was working there. Later, we moved to Mumbai. I did my engineering in Telecom & Telecommunications. When I was in school and college, I used to take part in plays, acting workshops, dance etc. When I expressed my desire to try out acting, my parents gave me the go-ahead. I then started giving auditions.

Is Ekta Kapoor your mentor?

My journey is my own. Nobody should be considered my godfather or mentor. Since, the last few months I have been a part Naagin 6. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. If Ekta kapoor was my mentor, I should have been a part of all her TV shows. But that’s not the case.

Do you agree that shows like Naagin are spreading superstitions in society?

No, I do not believe this. We should watch TV shows for entertainment only.

When will we see you in a Bollywood film?

Very soon there will be an announcement. Till then wait and watch.

