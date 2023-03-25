 Ecstatic Amitabh Bachchan is 'proud' of his 'pride' Abhishek Bachchan's achievements; this is how he celebrates with fans : The Tribune India

Amitabh Bachchan shares a video made by his fan on Twitter

Ecstatic Amitabh Bachchan is 'proud' of his 'pride' Abhishek Bachchan's achievements; this is how he celebrates with fans

Abhishek Bachchan with his father Amitabh Bachchan in a throwback picture. Instagram/bachchan



Mumbai, March 25

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has resumed work despite an injury, has shared a video of his son Abhishek, whom he calls his pride and said that he is proud of his achievements.

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he shared a video made by his fan, whom he refers to as his extended family or EF.

The video shows the cine-icon clapping for his son as Abhishek comes and hugs him. He then holds his father's hand and walks towards the stage. Another glimpse shows the achievements of Abhishek.

Captioning the clip, Amitabh wrote: "My pride Abhishek... proud of your achievements... silently, without any noise, to make the loudest noise!!!."

Take a look:

Abhishek's team 'Jaipur Pink Panthers' was declared 'club of the year' at the Indian Sports Honours on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Amitabh, who got injured on the sets of 'Project K', shared that he has resumed his shoot as there is no 'better passtime' than work.

'Project K' is science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

IANS

#abhishek bachchan #amitabh bachchan

