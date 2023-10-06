Ed shares his burial plans!

IANS

Singer Ed Sheeran is planning to be buried in a ‘hole in the ground’ on his estate and has created a chapel to remember his friends who died without a will. The 32-year-old pop megastar dismissed said that he has built a ‘crypt’ on his estate and explained it is actually a chapel, and he wanted a place to mourn friends, which he had constructed after having known people who passed away without a will.

He told: “I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt. It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there. People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

Meanwhile, Ed recently released his newest album Autumn Variations, a seasonal collection of 14 songs based on 14 loved ones, but doesn’t want fans to mistakenly think that it is his next big record. The singer said: “ It very much is an album about autumn that I wanted to put out there. And I know in 20 years’ time it’s gonna be a fan-favourite, but at the moment nobody really knows what it is.”