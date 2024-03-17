 Ed Sheeran captivates audience at Mumbai concert, promises fans to return next year : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Ed Sheeran captivates audience at Mumbai concert, promises fans to return next year

Ed Sheeran captivates audience at Mumbai concert, promises fans to return next year

Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyamani, and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan attend the concert

Ed Sheeran captivates audience at Mumbai concert, promises fans to return next year

"Thank you so much for giving your Saturday night, you could be doing anything but you are spending it with me,” said Sheeran, promising fans that he will return next year. Instagram/@teddysphotos



PTI

Mumbai, March 17

Thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of Ed Sheeran, who set the stage on fire with his electrifying concert here, which also saw the British music sensation perform with Indian artists Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik.

Sheeran, who arrived in India on March 12 as part of the Indian leg of his “+ - = ÷ x Tour”, regaled music aficionados for two-and-half hours and sang over 30 songs at the jam-packed Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds in South Mumbai on Saturday night.

The Grammy winner said he was happy to be back in the country. He first visited India in 2015 and then performed at a concert in 2017.

“I know India is a big place but everyone here at the concert is not necessarily from Mumbai. People have travelled a long way to be here today. People got on trains, planes, they drove, and got kids. I know a lot goes in you spending your Saturday night with me.

“I did not take this for granted, I appreciate all the efforts of people to come here. Thank you so much for giving your Saturday night, you could be doing anything but you are spending it with me,” said Sheeran, promising fans that he will return next year.

“This is just the beginning,” he added.

Strumming his guitar, the 33-year-old singer belted out a medley of songs, including ‘Tides’, ‘The A Team’, ‘Perfect’, ‘Happier’, ‘Don’t Call Me Baby’, ‘Castle on the Hill’, ‘Galway Girl’ and ‘Eyes Closed’.

One of the highlights of the concert was Sheeran jamming with Punjabi star-singer Diljit Dosanjh on the popular Punjabi track ‘Lover’.

As the crowd erupted in joy after watching the two musicians perform together on a 360-degree circular revolving stage, Dosanjh in Punjabi said, “A loud round of applause for Sheeran”.

Sheeran, on his part, said “Mumbai, make some noise for Diljit.”      

“Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!” the British artiste shared in an Instagram post.

Sheeran also teamed up with Malik for their 2022 single ‘2Step’.

After their performance, Malik said, “Ed, there’s something that unites us all Indians. I taught you this a few days back. Would you like to do it with me?”, and the two of them did Shah Rukh Khan’s signature open-arm pose on stage.

Throughout the concert, Sheeran interacted with the audience and got them singing along.

“Mumbai sing along,” he said, and the crowd reciprocated.

The show began around 5.00 pm with Indian singer Prateek Kuhad and English musician Calum Scott serving as the opening act before Sheeran took to the stage at 7.30 pm.

Dressed in jeans and a black T-shirt, with ‘Mumbai’ embossed both in front and on the back, the artiste expressed gratitude to the audience who attended his concert for the second time.

“Anyone who has come to see me play again, thank you for coming. If anybody is seeing me live for the first time, I want to explain that everything here tonight is live,” Sheeran said.

A few minutes later, he said, this was “the best show ever” in his tour and that he was having the most fun.

Towards the end, Sheeran returned to the stage, wearing a kurta that read ‘Mumbai’ in Hindi, and sang hits such as ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Bad Habits’.

“Mumbai, I love the ‘Shape of You’... I’ll never forget tonight. Please go home safe,” Sheeran said.

He simply waved at the crowd before making an exit.

Bollywood celebrities such as actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyamani, and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan attended the concert.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Diljit Dosanjh #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

2
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

3
Trending

Chief Election Commissioner’s ‘long’ speech before announcing Lok Sabha Election dates becomes meme content

4
Himachal

Bypolls to 6 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh to be held along with Lok Sabha election on June 1

5
India

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

7
Haryana

40 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari; 3 critical

8
India

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

9
Punjab

3 operatives of gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara arrested in Punjab's Zirakpur

10
Comment

‘Arun Khetarpal story was waiting to be told’

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laun...

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

The suspect opened fire and Constable Amritpal Singh was str...

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

These details are believed to be pertaining to the period be...

Mahadev betting app case: Chhattisgarh EOW registers FIR against ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel, others

Mahadev betting app case: Chhattisgarh EOW registers FIR against ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel, others

The projected proceeds of crime in this case are about Rs 6,...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Vote against ‘dictatorship’: Kejri to public

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college