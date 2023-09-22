 Ed Sheeran gives kitchen surprise to Courtney Cox with new song inspired by ‘Friends': Watch : The Tribune India

  • Ed Sheeran gives kitchen surprise to Courtney Cox with new song inspired by ‘Friends': Watch

Ed Sheeran gives kitchen surprise to Courtney Cox with new song inspired by ‘Friends': Watch

The song is part of Ed Sheeran's upcoming album, 'Autumn Variations'

Ed Sheeran gives kitchen surprise to Courtney Cox with new song inspired by ‘Friends': Watch

Courtney Cox and Ed Sheeran in a screen grab from their latest video. Instagram/teddysphotos



IANS

Los Angeles, September 22

Pop singer Ed Sheeran gave a surprise to actress Courtney Cox by performing his new song ‘American Town', which the singer told Courtney was inspired by ‘Friends'.

“Courtney, I wrote a song inspired by 'Friends', the show that you were on, and I'm going to play it to you, if that's alright,” Sheeran said in the Instagram post that captures the moment.

Proceeding to whip out a whole new English country style song, it went: “We're a long way from home, haven't seen you in so long.

But it all came back in one moment.

And the years started cold but I didn't notice at all and we found there's a room with both in

We ate Chinese food in small white boxes

Lived a life we saw in ‘Friends'.

Your room it barely fits the mattress, wake up late for work again. The wind it seems to blow right through us

Down jackets are the trend

The rush of rushing deep into love.

English girl in an American town, elevator to the fifth floor out, ringing the buzzer then l be right down, I wish time would freeze.

Dungarees over the hoodie we're out, three feet off the ground

Lost in love and we don't wanna be found, it's just you and me, an English girl in an American town."

“That was really about the show ‘Friends'?” Cox asked.

“Well yeah, because you eat Chinese food in small white boxes, we lived the life we saw in 'Friends'”, Sheeran responded.

“Oh my God, I love this, I love that,” Cox said, before jokingly adding: “Do I get paid?”

Watch the video:

The song is part of his upcoming album, 'Autumn Variations'. It describes an “English girl in an American town,” and name-checks the sitcom while describing the way the characters eat Chinese take-out, Deadline reported.

Sheeran has been working hard to promote the upcoming album, appearing at a hot dog stand, crashing a wedding, and showing the flag at other unlikely venues.

On September 20, he announced that he'd recorded an alternate live version of ‘Autumn Variations', with each song performed in the living room of a different fan.

The studio version of Autumn Variations is out September 29, 2023.

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

He said people had not elected him to listen to 'hate speech...

Lok Sabha Speaker warns BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action over remarks in House

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker warns Bidhuri of strict action

Anurag Thakur cancels visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

Anurag Thakur cancels Asian Games visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

India has also lodged a strong protest in New Delhi and Beij...

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...


