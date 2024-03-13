Ed Sheeran grooves to ‘Butta Bomma’ with Armaan Malik, recreates SRK’s signature pose

ANI

Mumbai, March 13

Ahead of his Mumbai gig, British singer Ed Sheeran is making fans go crazy with his moves to the tunes of Allu Arjun’s song ‘Butta Bomma’ with singer Armaan Malik.

The videos and pictures of Ed Sheeran, who is in India, are going viral on social media. Armaan Malik took to Instagram and shared a video featuring himself and Ed Sheeran.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

Armaan got the ‘Shape of You’ singer dance to Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit from ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The song, ‘Butta Bomma’, has been sung by Armaan Malik.

At the end of the video, Ed Sheeran and Armaan do Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose. Sharing the clip, Armaan wrote, “Favourite person in my city @teddysphotos.” As soon as the video was shared, fans showed their excitement and flooded the comment section.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “So precious”. One of the users wrote, “ED and Armaan dancing on ‘buttabomma’ wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card, OMGG SO CUTEEEE THIS ISSSS.” On Tuesday, Ed Sheeran met actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran taste his mother’s homemade “pinni”.

Talking about his meeting with Sheeran, Ayushmann said, “I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother’s homemade “pinni”! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!” Ayushmann also shared a picture with Ed Sheeran.

