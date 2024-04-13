Ed Sheeran sings Bad Habits for Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira

ANI

Music sensation Ed Sheeran recently appeared on the Indian show Breakfast with Champions, alongside cricketer Rohit Sharma and host Gaurav Kapoor.

From discussing the game of cricket to talking about the music industry, the trio indulged in a fun conversation. Surprisingly, Rohit’s wife Ritika, and daughter Samaira also appeared in the episode.

One of the main highlights of the episode was when Sheeran sang his popular song cover Bad Habits for Rohit and Ritika’s little one. After he sang, Rohit was seen smiling and applauding happily. Sheeran then turned to Samaira and asked if she enjoyed the song, and she seemed shy.

Sheeran also asked Rohit about his retirement plans and whether he was interested in owning a team to nurture talent? The Indian captain replied that he had not given much thought to retirement, but discussed his timeline for continuing to play competitive cricket. “I am still playing well at this point in time, so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years. And then, I don’t know,” Rohit said.

Currently, Rohit is playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 season, while Sheeran has returned home after his India visit.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma