Ed Sheeran surprises fans by working a shift at Lego store

After serving hotdogs, singer Ed Sheeran has surprised his fans as he decided to work a shift at a Lego store this time. The 32-year-old experienced being a Lego’s ‘brick specialist’ at the Mall of America in Minnesota. During his shift, he also worked behind the cashier, handed out Lego sets to his fans and put his sign on the boxes. He was seen taking pictures with them as well. That’s not it!
Sheeran performed one of his songs titled Lego House for a huge crowd of fans who had gathered in front of the store. Later that day, the singer, who wore a blue t-shirt with Lego graphics and a yellow apron during his shift, uploaded a video via Instagram.
In the footage, the Thinking Out Loud singer could be heard saying: “Right, I’m here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my Lego outfit on. I’m going to be a brick specialist at the Lego store and play Lego House.”
