Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift have not re-recorded End Game yet

IANS

Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran still has not got the call from Taylor Swift to record a new take on End Game, the song they recorded together for Swift’s 2017 album Reputation.

During a stop on Andy Cohen’s ‘Deep & Shallow Podcast’ on Sirius XM, the host asked Sheeran, 32, if he and Swift, 33, recorded a new version of End Game yet. “No, I haven’t. No. No. But 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the next one coming out. That’s the next one,” the Eyes Closed singer told Cohen. The topic came up after Cohen asked Sheeran if he was checking out Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour, which are coincidentally going on at the same time as Sheeran’s Subtract Tour.

Swift’s Eras Tour reaches Sheeran’s native UK in June 2024, with stops planned for Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, and London.

End Game was co-written by Swift, Sheeran, and rapper Future, who also appeared on the original recording. It was the third single from Reputation, which Swift has not re-recorded yet.