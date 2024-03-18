Ed Sheeran treats SRK to private concert, videos with SRK, Diljit go viral

IANS

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who recently performed in Mumbai for the third time at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, held a private concert for megastar Shah Rukh Khan at his Mannat bungalow.

A video, which has now gone viral, shows the singer crooning the song Perfect with SRK sitting beside on a couch.

The video is from his meeting with SRK, when the two shared a joint post on Instagram striking SRK’s iconic pose. Fans took to the comments section and shared hilarious reactions to the video.

On Sunday, the singer was clicked at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport flying off to his next destination. He sported a white T-shirt and a pair of black pants. He also waved back at the paparazzi stationed at the airport. The video of Sheeran’s warm gesture quickly went viral.

Ed performed for the third time in Mumbai on Saturday. His concert was opened by singer Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott.

Armaan Malik and Diljit Dosanjh also made surprise appearances on the stage with Ed Sheeran at the gig. While Armaan performed on the song 2step with the British singer, Diljit brought the house down with his rendition of Lover. He also made Ed sing in Punjabi.

Dosanjh said, “It was wonderful performing with Ed Sheeran last evening. He truly knows how to work a crowd. He is such a giving artiste and sharing the stage with him was a real joy and an absolute honour. Whoever said language is a barrier needs to know that music is a language of its own.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan