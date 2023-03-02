Ed Sheeran's new album Subtract is 'opening the trapdoor into his soul'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 2

'Shape of You' hitmaker Ed Sheeran is all set to release his latest mathematical album Subtract, which will be out on May 5.

This album, the singer says, is not just an honest attempt to share his deepest, darkest thoughts' through music. Announcing the album on social media, Ed Sheeran shared how during the compilation of the album he lived through some heartbreaking life events.

In the note, he also told his fans that during the same time his wife had tumour while she was pregnant and that he lost his close friend.

"I had been working on 'Subtract' for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," he said.

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts," the note further mentions.

"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," he continued of wife Cherry Seaborn, whom he welcomed a second daughter with in May of last year.

"My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety," added the singer, 32, referencing a plagiarism lawsuit involving his song "Shape of You." "I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."

All these experiences inspired him to put out an album that honestly refelected these trying times."It's opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life," he said. "This is last February's diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is 'Subtract'".

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

In another post, Ed Sheeran gave a glimpse of some shots from the album and his fans made sure to express their excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The singer will soon be doing a mini tour in UK and EU to launch the first single of Subtract.

#Ed Sheeran