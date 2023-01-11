Eddie's survival tip: Keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!

Los Angeles, January 11
During his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning), Eddie Murphy offered some key advice for up-and-comers in the industry: Don't mess with Will Smith, reports 'Variety'.
"I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind," Murphy said at the end of his speech. "It's a blueprint and I've followed it my whole career. It's very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!" The joke -- which, of course, references the infamous moment at last year's Oscars when Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia -- resulted in rapturous, shocked laughter from the audience, according to 'Variety'.
The Cecil B. DeMille Award, which has been given to standout filmmakers and performers in the entertainment industry since 1952, was presented to Murphy by Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Murphy, says 'Variety', starred with Morgan in the original 'Coming to America' and its 2021 sequel; he worked with Curtis on 'Trading Places' in 1983.
Murphy has previously been nominated for six Golden Globes, winning in 2007 for his performance in 'Dreamgirls', for which he was also Oscar-nominated.
IANS
