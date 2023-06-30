ANI

Eight new actors have joined the cast of the popular Korean drama Squid Game.

New additions to the second season of the international hit series are: Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home), Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim (Be Melodramatic, Move to Heaven), Lee David (The Fortress), Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home), Choi Seung-hyun (Tazza: The Hidden Card, Commitment), Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon, Ditto), and Won Ji-an ('D.P.').

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the series, will return as writer, director and executive producer for the new season. Kim Ji-yeon will also executive produce. Firstman Studio will produce.