Eijaz Khan and PavitraPunia, one of the most loved couples in the TV industry, are engaged now

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, one of the most loved couples in the TV industry, are engaged now. Recently, Pavitra took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is flaunting a huge diamond ring. She captioned it as: “Whattttt!!!!????.”
Eijaz Khan also took to social media and dropped a series of pictures to announce his engagement. In one of the images, Pavitra can be seen posing for a selfie while flaunting her engagement ring. In the caption, Eijaz wrote, “Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me?” Further he stated: “She said yes.” He also used the words “official” and “taken” as hashtags in his caption. Moreover, he mentioned the date of their engagement as October 3. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand
Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...