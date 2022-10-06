Eijaz Khan and PavitraPunia, one of the most loved couples in the TV industry, are engaged now

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, one of the most loved couples in the TV industry, are engaged now. Recently, Pavitra took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is flaunting a huge diamond ring. She captioned it as: “Whattttt!!!!????.”

Eijaz Khan also took to social media and dropped a series of pictures to announce his engagement. In one of the images, Pavitra can be seen posing for a selfie while flaunting her engagement ring. In the caption, Eijaz wrote, “Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me?” Further he stated: “She said yes.” He also used the words “official” and “taken” as hashtags in his caption. Moreover, he mentioned the date of their engagement as October 3. — TMS

