Eijaz Khan injured during the making of City of Dreams Season 3

The show City of Dreams, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, stars actors Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan and Rannvijay Singha, among others. The third season of the series will stream from May 26 onwards, only on Disney+.

In City of Dreams 3, Eijaz Khan was severely injured while shooting. Eijaz said, “In season three, unfortunately, I broke two metatarsals in my right foot. You will see me limping in the introduction scene as well. The shoe size of my right foot would be one size bigger than my left foot because my leg was swollen. I had just undergone surgery. We have a lot of challenges during shooting, but we figure out a way to overcome them. Unfortunately, last year, six months into the latter half, I was dealing with a lot of injuries. So now I have paced myself. I’ve realised I am not young anymore. I’m working on strength, conditioning, and mobility now, more than just strapping on more muscle.”