Ekta Kapoor announces re-run of Smriti Irani’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ from February 16

Chandigarh, February 15

Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, which was once a household name in 2000 ran over 1,800 episodes for eight years in a row will be aired again from February 16.

It was most popular and successful shows on television, which made Smriti Irani a renowned name in the entertainment sector.

On Tuesday, Ekta Kapoor announced the re-run of the show.

In the recent promo shared by the producer, shows young Smriti Irani welcoming you. It will be aired again from February 16. Ekta Kapoor wrote: “Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par. @smritiiraniofficial @ronitboseroy amarupadhyay_official How did you feel after watching this promo, itne saalon ke baad?”

The show also had actor Ronit Roy, Gautami Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, etc, working in it.