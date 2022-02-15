Ekta Kapoor announces re-run of Smriti Irani’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ from February 16

Chandigarh, February 15
Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, which was once a household name in 2000 ran over 1,800 episodes for eight years in a row will be aired again from February 16.
It was most popular and successful shows on television, which made Smriti Irani a renowned name in the entertainment sector.
On Tuesday, Ekta Kapoor announced the re-run of the show.
In the recent promo shared by the producer, shows young Smriti Irani welcoming you. It will be aired again from February 16. Ekta Kapoor wrote: “Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par. @smritiiraniofficial @ronitboseroy amarupadhyay_official How did you feel after watching this promo, itne saalon ke baad?”
View this post on Instagram
The show also had actor Ronit Roy, Gautami Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, etc, working in it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts
There are about 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine
Russia says some troops near Ukraine returning to base
It was not clear how many units were being withdrawn, and by...
'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years
Blames 'lack of leadership' in the party
Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam
The quantum of punishment to be pronounced on February 18
Sukhbir Badal releases SAD-BSP manifesto; promises free 400 units of electricity to poor, Rs 10 lakh-card to students
Promises 1-lakh govt jobs, truck unions to be restored in Pu...