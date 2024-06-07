Ektaa Kapoor seeks blessings at Venkateswara Temple on her 49th birthday

Mumbai, June 7
Content czarina Ektaa Kapoor, who is celebrating her 49th birthday on Friday, visited the Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and sought blessings of Lord Venkateswara.
Ektaa, who is the managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, took to Instagram, and shared a video, which showcases glimpses of her posing in a white suit at the temple.
There is also a snippet of the birthday girl cutting a chocolate cake.
The post is captioned, ‘Venkatramana Govinda! will msg everyone back soonest!! thanku for d love’.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared a monochrome picture with Ektaa and penned a note, ‘Happy birthday Boss... Solid, loving and fearless... Tons of love always.'
Ridhi Dogra shared a video with Ektaa and said, ‘Wish you smiles and joy. Good health and peace. Abundance and light. Happy birthday to you... You’re special just as you are... May you live your days always knowing that!’
Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account and shared a love-filled picture with Ektaa.
She wrote, ‘Happiest birthday to the woman I have always looked up to and loved. May god bless you with all that you want in abundance. Love, light & all the birthday brights my dearest Ekta ma’am... love you.'
Ektaa is known for producing cult shows like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Kkusum’, ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’, ‘Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat’, ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, among numerous others.
The current shows that are airing are ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, ‘Parineetii’, ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. She also recently produced ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’.
