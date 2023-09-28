Ektaa R Kapoor seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of 'Thank You For Coming' release

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 28

Bollywood and TV producer Ektaa R Kapoor is all set to make waves with her upcoming project, 'Thank You For Coming,' and she recently took a spiritual detour to seek blessings at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Her visit to the revered deity marks a significant step in the journey of this much-anticipated film.

Ekta shared a video on her Instagram Stories:

'Thank You For Coming' has already made an impact on the global stage. The film was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it left the audience in awe, receiving a standing ovation. The global audience and critics alike have showered the film with praise, setting high expectations for its Indian release.

As Ektaa R Kapoor prepares for the film's release in India, her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja symbolizes the deep-rooted traditions and blessings that accompany her journey in the world of cinema. She has a record of delivering superhits, and 'Thank You For Coming' is being poised as another milestone in Ektaa's career.

