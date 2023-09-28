Ektaa R Kapoor seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of 'Thank You For Coming' release

Chandigarh, September 28
Bollywood and TV producer Ektaa R Kapoor is all set to make waves with her upcoming project, 'Thank You For Coming,' and she recently took a spiritual detour to seek blessings at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Her visit to the revered deity marks a significant step in the journey of this much-anticipated film.
Ekta shared a video on her Instagram Stories:
View this post on Instagram
Here's a video doing rounds on the Internet:
'Thank You For Coming' has already made an impact on the global stage. The film was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it left the audience in awe, receiving a standing ovation. The global audience and critics alike have showered the film with praise, setting high expectations for its Indian release.
As Ektaa R Kapoor prepares for the film's release in India, her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja symbolizes the deep-rooted traditions and blessings that accompany her journey in the world of cinema. She has a record of delivering superhits, and 'Thank You For Coming' is being poised as another milestone in Ektaa's career.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF personnel dead, another injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
Blast occurred near a forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjombur...
Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house; sent to 2-day police remand
No vendetta politics, says AAP
My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son
Sukhpal Khaira was arrested from his Chandigarh house on Thu...
Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody
The girl was found bleeding on a road in Ujjain on Monday
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...