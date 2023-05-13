Elle Fanning missed out on role in big franchise over Instagram follower count

Landing a role in big franchise films in Hollywood is not easy. Actress Elle Fanning revealed the grim feedback she once received after being rejected from a famous movie universe. During a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Elle said she wasn’t considered for a role in an unnamed franchise movie because her Instagram following wasn’t large enough for the studio’s taste.
“I didn’t get a part once for something big because — it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard — I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time,” she said. “That’s something I firmly don’t believe in, for not getting a part,” she added.
Elle currently boasts over 6.5 million Instagram followers. The Maleficent star has been acting since she was two and has worked alongside numerous Hollywood legends - Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Chloe Sevigny — and several iconic directors — Sofia Coppola, David Fincher and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarrritu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada
The counting will be taken up in 36 centres in district head...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...