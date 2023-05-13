Elle Fanning missed out on role in big franchise over Instagram follower count

ANI

Landing a role in big franchise films in Hollywood is not easy. Actress Elle Fanning revealed the grim feedback she once received after being rejected from a famous movie universe. During a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Elle said she wasn’t considered for a role in an unnamed franchise movie because her Instagram following wasn’t large enough for the studio’s taste.

“I didn’t get a part once for something big because — it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard — I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time,” she said. “That’s something I firmly don’t believe in, for not getting a part,” she added.

Elle currently boasts over 6.5 million Instagram followers. The Maleficent star has been acting since she was two and has worked alongside numerous Hollywood legends - Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Chloe Sevigny — and several iconic directors — Sofia Coppola, David Fincher and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarrritu.