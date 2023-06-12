Ellen Pompeo says she's no 'stamina' to binge on Grey's Anatomy with daughter

—IANS

Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo is having a hard time getting through all 19 seasons of her show.

The actress recently chatted with her Grey’s Anatomy co-star Katherine Heigl about their respective experiences on the show and shared whether either of their kids have watched the series.

“Everyone in her class in sixth grade had (watched the show),” Pompeo said of daughter Stella, 12, “which I thought was a bit crazy, knowing what’s in the first seasons. She was like, ‘Mom, I’m the only one who hasn’t seen it.’” She further mentioned, “So, I said OK. In the summer, she started watching it. And at first, I was like, ‘Oh, this is so amazing, and we’re going to watch it together.’ Then it was episode after episode after episode, and I was like, ‘I don’t have the stamina for this. I filmed all these episodes; I can’t now go back and watch it.”