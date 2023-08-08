Elnaaz Norouzi most excited about acting with Nawaz in Sangeen

IANS

Iranian actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who has made a place in Bollywood with her talent, said she is very excited to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the second time in the film Sangeen.

Elnaaz, who impressed everyone with her debut show Sacred Games, is slowly carving a niche for herself in the industry.

The actress, who will next be seen in Made In Heaven Season 2, is very excited for the show.

About her future projects, Elnaaz said: “I will be soon seen in a movie titledSangeen with Nawazuddin. Then there is a dance number in Telugu film Devil. There is also a special appearance in a Bollywood film. I have a series coming up next month. All I want to say is I am so thankful and grateful to my fans who have accepted me in their country and the Bollywood world.”

About her character in Made in Heaven Season 2, she said, “Zoya changed my character after meeting me. Earlier, she had written an Indian character but after meeting me she said she wanted to change my character. As I am from Iran, so it worked. It was fun to play this character because at some places I resonated with the character and at some places I am totally different from her. Some things were easy to act on while some were difficult. I am very excited to see the reaction of the people to my character.”

About the most challenging role till date, the actress said, “The most challenging role for me has been Sara Khan, the wild butterfly in Sony Liv show Chutzpah. I had to seduce the camera for this character. It was tough in the beginning but eventually it became better.”

