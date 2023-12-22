Elnaaz Norouzi on playing Mimi

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi has carved her niche in the entertainment industry with remarkable finesse. Her journey spans across diverse platforms, showcasing her talent not just in acting but also in music.
Kriti Sanon starred in the 2021 comedy-drama Mimi, which was praised by critics and viewers alike. In a recent interview, Elnaaz claimed that she could have played the role of Mimi as well as Kriti.
Her statement sparked discussions. While Sanon’s performance in Mimi was lauded for its depth and authenticity, Norouzi’s self-assuredness in potentially delivering a parallel portrayal speaks volumes about her confidence and belief in her craft.
