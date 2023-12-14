Elnaaz Norouzi set to dazzle the music scene with her second single, Woah

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, known for her versatility , is set to dazzle the music scene once again with her second single, Woah, slated for release on December 9. Following the success of her debut single La La Love, which captivated audiences worldwide, Norouzi’s second musical venture promises to be equally enthralling.

Speaking about the same, Elnaaz says, “For my second song, the inspiration came from the desire to incorporate elements of Indian and Middle-Eastern sounds, reflecting my identity. Despite singing primarily in English, I aimed to infuse cultural influences. The goal was to create a vibrant club track that resonates with my love for dancing, showcasing it as one of my strengths. Collaborating with producers in LA and Germany, we worked collectively to craft the beats.”