Elon Musk arrives at Met Gala 2022 with his mom days after Twitter deal

Los Angeles, May 3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk brought a very special woman, his mother Maye to the 2022 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur walked the Met Gala carpet with his mother, model Maye Musk, 74, wearing a classic black tuxedo with coattails and a matching bow tie. Maye also kept her look elegant with an ankle-length burgundy velvet dress, sparkly strapped heels, long pearls, and a regal gold clutch, reports People.

Elon, who made his carpet appearance one week after buying Twitter for $44 billion, shared his goals for the platform on the Vogue Met Gala 2022 Livestream "Assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible," Elon said, adding that he would like to "have the rest of the world on Twitter, and that they find it interesting, entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life better".

Elon's offer to take over Twitter was announced on April 25, reports People.

Twitter "has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company," the company said in a news release.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential, I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it." Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, 45, later endorsed the move on the platform.

Sharing the song 'Everything in Its Right Place; by Radiohead, Dorsey, 45, began: "I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness." Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006 and stepped down as CEO this past November, added in part that while he doesn't "believe anyone should own or run Twitter", Musk "is the singular solution I trust".

"I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness... Elon's goal of creating a platform that is 'maximally trusted and broadly inclusive' is the right one," Dorsey said.

IANS

