Elon Musk claims to soon open comedian Chris Rock's show; hope Will Smith isn't in the audience, says fan

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday claimed on Twitter that famous comedian Chris Rock has invited him to open one of his shows.

When a follower posted an old video clip of Musk where he is seen doing a stand-up artist's act, the SpaceX CEO replied: "Chris Rock invited me to open for one of his shows. Thanks Chris! I will try not to flounder too much."

A Musk follower replied: "I hope Will Smith isn't in the audience".

Another posted: "If this is true, I take back any criticism of Will Smith slapping Rock."

In the video clip, the world's richest man with over 104 million followers is heard saying that he "reinvented electric cars and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill normal dude?"

His tweet came as the ‘Will-Smith-slapped-Chris-Rock’ saga is still playing in people's memory.

Smith stormed the stage at the Academy Awards in March and slapped Chris after the comic compared the 'Seven Pounds' actor's wife's shaven head to actor Demi Moore's buzzcut in the 1997 film 'GI Jane'.

