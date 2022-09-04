Elon Musk claims to soon open comedian Chris Rock's show; hope Will Smith isn't in the audience, says fan

New Delhi, September 4
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday claimed on Twitter that famous comedian Chris Rock has invited him to open one of his shows.
When a follower posted an old video clip of Musk where he is seen doing a stand-up artist's act, the SpaceX CEO replied: "Chris Rock invited me to open for one of his shows. Thanks Chris! I will try not to flounder too much."
A Musk follower replied: "I hope Will Smith isn't in the audience".
Another posted: "If this is true, I take back any criticism of Will Smith slapping Rock."
In the video clip, the world's richest man with over 104 million followers is heard saying that he "reinvented electric cars and I'm sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill normal dude?"
His tweet came as the ‘Will-Smith-slapped-Chris-Rock’ saga is still playing in people's memory.
Smith stormed the stage at the Academy Awards in March and slapped Chris after the comic compared the 'Seven Pounds' actor's wife's shaven head to actor Demi Moore's buzzcut in the 1997 film 'GI Jane'.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation
Rally has nothing to do with state elections or the 2024 ele...
Fans to have 'Super Sunday' as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022
India’s Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Cup with k...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas
Said toll authorities wanted six-month extension, but the st...
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI
94-year-old former CM is suffering from mild fever
Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue
The objective of the meet is to deepen US-India Comprehensiv...