Elon Musk 'unvarnished' documentary in making, Oscar winner Alex Gibney is director

ANI
Washington, March 7
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to be the subject of a new documentary by Oscar-winning director of 'Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief', Alex Gibney.
According to Variety, an American media company, the project, already months into production, was announced by Gibney on Monday, saying he was "hugely excited" about tackling Musk on film.
It is billed as a "definitive and unvarnished examination of Tesla, SpaceX, and multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk." When tech tycoon Musk bought Twitter for USD 44 billion in late 2022, he had achieved his pinnacle, reported Variety. He had promised to transform the platform's user experience and bring back "balance" to its user base (including the elimination of bot accounts, which Musk has previously said ran rampant on the site).
Oh yes. Can't wait @alexgibneyfilm— Meredith Ogilvie-Thompson (@motoutofafrica) March 7, 2023
Alex Gibney in the process of making ‘unvarnished’ Elon Musk documentary https://t.co/9s0tCwJUGZ
The film is being produced by Jigsaw Productions, alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent. Gibney and Jessie Deeter produce for Jigsaw, and Stacey Offman and Richard Perello will executive produce. Joey Marra and Xin will produce on behalf of Closer Media with William Horberg executive producing. Anonymous Content's Nick Shumaker and Jessica Grimshaw produce with Dawn Olmstead and David Levine executive producing.
As per Variety, in addition to 'Taxi to the Dark Side', for which Gibney received the Academy Award, he is also known for the films 'Enron: The Smartest Men in the Room', 'Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine' and 'Taxi to the Future'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail
The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...
Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out on Monday night
Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa
Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...
President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers
Bharadwaj has been an MLA of AAP since 2013 and currently vi...
Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice
Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...