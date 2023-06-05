Elon Musk's 'desi' look in AI-generated pictures goes viral

ANI

Elon Musk has been in the limelight for quite some time. Recently an AI-generated picture of the SpaceX owner has gone viral. The picture was created using Midjourney and showcased Elon Musk as an Indian groom, donning a golden sherwani and embracing the grandeur of a desi celebration. The AI-generated picture also depicted him dancing with wedding guests. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, “I Love It,” followed by Indian flag emoticons.