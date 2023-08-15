Elvish Yadav wins Bigg Boss OTT 2, takes home Rs 25 lakh

ANI

Mumbai, August 14

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has lifted the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 trophy emerging as the winner of the season, beating Abhishek Malhan.

Elvish entered the house as a wild card entry and his journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has been a remarkable one! His witty one-liners and bold demeanour helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time.

Elvish now takes with him a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs along with the trophy.

The top 5 finalists of this season were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt.

Abhishek emerged as the runner up of the show, while Manisha Rani secured the third position.

Ahead of the finale, Abhishek was taken to a doctor and was hospitalized. As per the sources close to the show, he had Dengue, he was out on medicines for today's episode.

Taking to the 'X' app (formerly known as Twitter) Abhishek's sister Prerna Malhan confirmed that YouTuber Fukra Insaan is not well and is out of Bigg Boss house.

She tweeted, "We want to thank each and every person who has voted @AbhishekMalhan4 and stood with us in this entire season of #BiggBosOTT2 ! Our hearts are overwhelmed by all the support! And we would love to thank @JioCinema@EndemolShineIND for giving such a great platform to our brother. It was such an emotional journey seeing him emerge as a completely new personality on this show. To watch him clean dishes, perform tasks with so much conviction and seeing him own the show like a boss was great fun! Best wishes for the finale! Whoever wins, our boy is already a winner for us! Earlier today, Bebika Dhruve and Pooja Bhatt were eliminated.

The second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' started on June 17. The contestants who were locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha.

#Mumbai