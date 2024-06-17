Emilia Clarke on starring in GOT and the love she receives for it even today

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke recalled starring in the iconic series in which she portrayed Daenerys Targaryen. She shared that it, ‘means the world’ and fans have showered so much love and appreciation to the series that she feels more attached to it.
She said, “The more distance I have from GOT, the more I can quantify it. When I started, I didn’t know what I was doing. Now, as more and more time goes between it and me doing it, the more I’m like, that was incredibly special and that was incredibly rare.” The fantasy drama ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019.
