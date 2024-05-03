Emily Blunt shares secret to long-lasting marriage

ANI

Emily Blunt has shared insights into her marriage with actor-director John Krasinski, emphasising the importance of staying “connected” despite their demanding careers.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie The Fall Guy, Blunt, highlighted the necessity for regular communication and quality time to nurture their nearly 14-year marriage.

Acknowledging the challenges of balancing their busy shooting schedules, Blunt emphasised the significance of checking in with each other and prioritising their relationship. The couple has two daughters.