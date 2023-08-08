Emily Blunt talks about missing out on playing Black Widow

IANS

Hollywood star Emily Blunt could’ve joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, in Iron Man 2. The actress opened up about what she thought of Scarlett Johansson, who ended up playing the role across multiple films. “Come on, the best girl got it,” Blunt said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast about Johansson.

Johansson would go on and reprise the superhero role in films like The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the standalone Black Widow movie in 2021. Furthermore, Blunt has been rumoured to have been offered other roles in the MCU. Roles that Blunt was reportedly up for included Captain Marvel, which ultimately went to Brie Larson, Peggy Carter who Hayley Atwell ended up playing and Sue Storm from Fantastic Four, which went to Jessica Alba and Kate Mara in different adaptations of the franchise.