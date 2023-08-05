Emily Blunt to reunite with Tom in sci-fi film 'Edge Of Tomorrow?

ANI

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt shared screen space in sci-fi film Edge Of Tomorrow, which did pretty well at the box-office in 2014. Speculations around the Edge of Tomorrow sequel have been circulating on social media for a very long time. Although official confirmation of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, while appearing on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Emily addressed the possibility of reuniting with Tom Cruise for Edge of Tomorrow 2. She said she wished there could be another film and revealed that she had actually read a script for one before. The sci-fi action flick, released in 2014, is set in an alternate reality where Europe has been conquered by an alien race.

#Social Media