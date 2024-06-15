Emily in Paris Season 4 will stream on August 15

Netflix recently delighted fans with the dazzling first look images from the much-anticipated fourth season of Emily in Paris. As Emily Cooper’s Parisian adventure continues, so does her bold and vibrant fashion evolution, reflecting her personal growth and the dynamic spirit of the City of Light. Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi said, “Emily is coming into her own, asserting herself, becoming much stronger with a style that is reinterpreting Parisian fashion codes.”
Emily in Paris Season 4 will be split into two five-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on August 15, followed by Part 2 on September 12.
