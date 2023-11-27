Emily, Irina hang out together

IANS

Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk were spotted at the New York Knicks home game against the Miami Heat. The duo came prepared, both to cheer on the game and to stun in their neutral-toned looks.

According to reports, the duo posed for snaps at the game and were also caught on camera on the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden as they laughed and waved.

Shayk posted a handful of memories from the outing to an Instagram carousel, which featured black-and-white selfies and some behind-the-scenes snaps together where she and Ratajkowski are seen sitting on a vehicle at the venue. “Basketball nite with Emzie @emrata” she captioned the pics. “Love you”, Ratajkowski responded in the comment section.

The pair was also seen out together in New York grabbing a bite to eat days before, according to the reports.

