Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers engaged to Evan McClintock

ANI

Washington, February 7

American rapper and songwriter Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers has announced her engagement to boyfriend, Evan McClintock.

According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, sharing pictures form her proposal, she wrote, "casual weekend recap... 2.4.23. i love you @evanmcclintock11." The couple met while attending Michigan State University in 2016.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is engaged to Evan McClintock https://t.co/cSanhX2590 pic.twitter.com/lkVquOROsH — Page Six (@PageSix) February 6, 2023

The 27-year-old looked stunning in dark grey trousers, a black leather jacket, shoes, and a little handbag. One of the snaps offered a close-up look at her diamond ring with a simple gold band.

Dressed in a white button-down shirt, beige trousers, brown boots, and a black peacoat, her future husband looked suave, reported Page Six.

Fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple, and many wondered if McClintock had sought permission from Mathers' Grammy-winning father.

"Imagine having to ask Em to marry his daughter," one person wrote, while another joked, "I wonder if knees were weak and his arms were heavy," quoting Eminem's 2002 hit 'Lose Yourself'.

While her dad usually remains mum about his personal life, the 50-year-old spoke briefly about the 'Just a Little Shady' podcast host and her beau during an interview on 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' in March 2020, as per Page Six.

