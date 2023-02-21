Emma Mackey leaving Netflix's Sex Education after Season 4

Emma Mackey has revealed that she won’t be returning for the potential fifth season of Netflix’s series Sex Education. The actress, who recently finished filming for the fourth season of the show, shared the news at the BAFTAs where she won the Rising Star Award. “Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in Season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve,” she said in an interview.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...