Emma Mackey leaving Netflix's Sex Education after Season 4

PTI

Emma Mackey has revealed that she won’t be returning for the potential fifth season of Netflix’s series Sex Education. The actress, who recently finished filming for the fourth season of the show, shared the news at the BAFTAs where she won the Rising Star Award. “Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in Season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve,” she said in an interview.