Emma Stone in talks for Universal Pictures' new movie

PTI

Hollywood star Emma Stone is in negotiations to star in an untitled film for Universal Pictures. The two-time Oscar winner’s husband, Dave McCary, is in discussions for the project as well. If finalised, McCary will direct the film from a screenplay penned by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin. Details of the plot are under wraps. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine will produce the film through 21 Laps. Michael H. Weber will also produce the film.