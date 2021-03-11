Emraan Hashmi and Sahher Bambba to collaborate for a film

After B Praak’s much-awaited song, Ishq nahi Karte, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Sahher Bambba, became an instant hit with the audiences worldwide, the two actors have been roped in to play the lead roles opposite each other in a romantic thriller. The film will be set in North India and a debutant director is going to be at the helm of the proceedings.
A source says, “After the song received a thundering response from the audience, a renowned production came forward to cast both the actors for their next project. Emraan as we all know is a hit machine when it comes to songs. Having Emraan and Sahher in a full length feature film with some amazing songs will be a treat for the audience. Currently the project is in the initial stages and both the actors are figuring out their dates to start the shooting by end of this year or in the beginning of 2023.” —TMS
