'Entering my fitted clothes era,' Parineeti's chic response to pregnancy rumours

IANS

Parineeti Chopra on Monday has debunked rumours of her pregnancy by sharing a video of herself wearing ‘fitted clothes’. Recently, during the trailer launch of her upcoming streaming movie Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti wore a loose black coloured kaftan dress.

Rumour mills were abuzz with the speculation around the actress’ pregnancy, after her recent wedding with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. However, the actress had earlier put all rumours to rest, as she took to Instagram stories and wrote a note: “Kaftan dress = pregnancy, Oversized shirt = pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy.”

On Monday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a reel, wherein she can be seen wearing a white top, matching pants and blazer. The Ishaqzaade actress is giving major boss lady vibes in the outfit.

The video includes a caption that reads: “POV - wearing well fitted clothes today, because when I tried a kaftan dress...,” then the video shows several news headlines stating ‘Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant?’

