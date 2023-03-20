Esha Deol heaps praise on 'mamma' Hema Malini's 'Ganga' ballet performance

ANI

Mumbai, March 20

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini left the audience spellbound as she performed the ballet 'Ganga', at an event in Mumbai on Sunday. Not only fans, Hema's elder daughter Esha Deol was also mesmerized by her mother's performance.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Esha wrote, "Watched my mum @dreamgirlhemaperform Ganga on stage. Absolutely remarkable performance, visually stunning with a very strong message on our environment & river restoration. Must watch her next show. Love you mamma. #gangaballetbyhemamalini" Esha posted a picture of Hema, performing an aerial dance on the stage. The 'dreamgirl' actor was dressed in glittery clothes.

Watched my mum @dreamgirlhema perform Ganga on stage. Absolutely remarkable performance, visually stunning with a very strong message on our environment & river restoration. Must watch her next show. Love you mamma. #gangaballetbyhemamalini ♥️🧿🙏🏼♥️ pic.twitter.com/g3KaYvlTxC — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) March 20, 2023

This event was organized under the initiative of the Maharashtra government, to spread awareness regarding the cleanliness of the River Ganga.

Speaking to ANI, Hema earlier said, "Basically, it's a dance ballet on River Ganga by me to spread awareness regarding the cleanliness of River Ganga. It was the initiative of Sushma Swaraj, and she wanted it to happen in Banaras".

"Ganga is 'Dev Nadi'. She (Goddess Ganga) is coming from heaven for the benefit of humanity, and wherever the river flows, it is beautiful. It is very important to keep such a river clean. Not just Ganga, I would say, every river in the country should be kept clean. That's what the concept of this ballet is. It is the initiative of the Maharashtra government to keep all 75 rivers flowing in the state, clean. I am glad that Maharashtra Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar came up with the initiative," Hema Malini said.

She said that the ballet was earlier performed in Pune and Nagpur.

"I have performed different types of ballet around the world, and they have been liked by the public. We represent our culture by enacting characters from our mythology like Durga, and Radha Krishna in pure classical form. But, in this ballet on River Ganga, we can't put a very classical dance. So, you get to see a very free style of beautiful dances," she added.

