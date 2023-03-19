Esha Deol on her upcoming series Hunter

Amazon miniTV is set to premiere action thriller series Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega on March 22. Trailer was unveiled recently and keeping the buzz alive, the streaming service has now unveiled the character promo of Divya, played by Esha Deol.

In the promo, Esha Deol is seen playing a freelance journalist Divya who is confident, smart, and someone who is extremely passionate about her work. She is caring, daring, and the kind to do anything in her power to achieve whatever she sets her eyes on. The eight episodic show features Suniel Shetty in the lead role.

Esha said, “Firstly I am super excited for Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega, it is an action-packed rollercoaster ride filled with emotion & drama with a fresh premise. My character Divya is someone that every girl will fall in love with. She is confident, smart, witty, and has got some kickass action moves. I mean the action sequences I shot gave me an adrenaline rush and it was such a wonderful satisfying experience. I am glad I got the opportunity to play a character like Divya.”