Esha Deol pens adorable birthday wish for her ‘darling papa’ Dharmendra

Mumbai, December 8
As the ‘He-Man of Bollywood’ Dharmendra turned 88 years old on Friday, he received a special wish from his daughter Esha Deol.
Esha took to Instagram and shared a priceless picture with her dad on this special day.
In one of the pictures, Dharmendra is seen planting a kiss on Esha's forehead.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday my darling papa, love you.. I pray for you to always be happy, healthy & strong [?] I just love you so much."
As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section to wish the actor on birthday.
Bobby Deol dropped red heart emojis.
One of the users wrote, "God bless to He- Man."
Another user commented, "Happy Birthday dharam paaji."
Dharmendra is considered one of the best action heroes of Indian cinema and has delivered remarkable performances in films like 'Sholay', 'Pratiggya', 'The Burning Train' and many more.
